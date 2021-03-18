Alison Cross, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Writer-Producer & Two-Time Emmy-Winner, Inks With Buchwald

Emmy-winning producer and writer Alison Cross has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Cross has served as an executive producer on CBS’ S.W.A.T. under Shawn Ryan since the series’ premiere in 2017. Prior to that, she served as an executive prodcer on The Good Fight at CBS All Access.

She also served as a consulting producer on USA’s Queen of the South, as well as an executive producer on TNT’s legal drama Murder in the First, which reunited her with writer-producer Steven Bochco. Her additional producing credits include TNT’s Raising the Bar, ABC’s Commander in Chief and ABC’s legal drama Philly, which she co-created with Bochco.

Cross’ screenwriting credits include co-writing the 1996 film Blood and Wine, starring Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine.

In 2018, Cross received the WGA West’s Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award, an honor previously awarded to Aaron Sorkin, Garry Marshall, Shonda Rhimes and Larry David. In 1989 Cross won a Primetime Emmy for penning the Gregory Hoblit TV movie Roe v. Wade. She took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or Special in 1995 for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story, starring Glenn Close.

Cross is also represented by attorney Peter Grossman, of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.