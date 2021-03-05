Alicia Silverstone Shark Attack Movie ‘The Requin’ Sells To France, Spain, Aus/NZ, More; First Look Image — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based sales firm Film Bridge International has sold shark survival pic The Requin to Reset Collective (Australia/New Zealand), YouPlanet (Spain), Mediawan (France), Monolith (Poland), Purple Plan (SE Asia), Blitz Film Group (Ex-Yugo), and Blue Lantern (Vietnam).

Starring Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and James Tupper (Big Little Lies), the film is slated for delivery in June, 2021. We can also reveal a first look image from the movie.

The film follows a couple on a romantic getaway in Vietnam, who find themselves stranded at sea after a massive tropical storm sweeps away their seaside villa. With the husband maimed and dying, the wife must fight the elements alone, while Great White sharks circle below.

Le-Van Kiet (Furie) wrote and directed. Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International produced.

Currently in post-production, the producers tell us The Requin has nearly 1,000 VFX shots. “Not only has Kiet delivered an exciting film to watch,“ Wander notes, “but at its core, The Requin is an intense survival story focused on a woman empowered by her will to live.”

Pic was funded by 828 Media Capital, the Los Angeles-based financier whose recent productions include the Sam Worthington western The Last Son, the Booboo Stewart horror film Those Who Walk Away, and The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen.

The production, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, was managed by Ashleigh Snead, Aaron Koontz, and Cameron Burns of Paperstreet Pictures.

Film Bridge’s sales slate also includes Bay Of Silence with Olga Kurylenko and Brian Cox, Under The Stadium Lights with Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson, and the comedy Buffaloed, starring Zoey Deutsch.