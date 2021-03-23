‘Silicon Valley’s Alice Wetterlund Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Star Thomas Middleditch: “Tried To Warn You All”

Silicon Valley alum Alice Wetturlund has responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against the HBO series’ star, Thomas Middleditch.

“Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo,” Wetterlund tweeted on Sunday, “not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!”

Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) March 21, 2021

Allegations against Middleditch—who currently stars in CBS’ live-action comedy B Positive, and Hulu’s animated Solar Opposites—came to light yesterday, in a Los Angeles Times exposé, detailing incidents of sexual misconduct at Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger, which has since shuttered. In conversation with The Times, 10 women—including four of Cloak & Dagger’s past employees—claimed that co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson had repeatedly ignored accusations of harassment, on the part of members like Middleditch.

Speaking out specifically against the actor was Hannah Harding, who recalled that Middleditch made “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend, on the night of October 22, 2019. Subsequently, Harding said, Middleditch groped her on the dance floor in front of her friends and a number of employees, before going on to grope another woman. At the time, Harding was 21.

In conversation with The Times, Harding also shared Instagram direct messages from Middleditch. “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster …,” he allegedly told her. “I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Sunday was not the first time Middleditch found himself caught up in controversy, nor did it mark Wetterlund’s first time calling him out. In a 2019 interview with Playboy, the actor discussed the “swinger” lifestyle he participated in with his then-wife, Mollie Gates.

“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,'” the actor said. “Personally, [fame] is one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it.”

Said Wetterlund: “The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!?”

The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!? https://t.co/LF6TSLqaiU — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) September 18, 2019

The year prior, In an interview the A.V. Club, Middleditch discussed a sexual assault allegation made against his former Silicon Valley co-star T.J. Miller., calling the #MeToo movement a “scary” and “tricky thing” for men. Months later, Wetterlund shared her perspective on Miller and his alleged enablers, tweeting “I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f*ck off forever.”

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

On Silicon Valley, Wetterlund recurred as coder Carla Walton, over the course of six episodes. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated comedy wrapped up its sixth and final season in December of 2019.

Reps for Middleditch did not return emails seeking comment.