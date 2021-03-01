Alice Eve To Star In Gary Shore Haunted Ship Horror ‘The Queen Mary’, First In Planned Trilogy — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Belgravia and Star Trek actress Alice Eve has signed to star in The Queen Mary, the first in a planned trilogy of horror films inspired by the hauntings on-board the infamous ocean liner.

As previously revealed, Gary Shore (Dracula Untold) will direct off of a screenplay written by Stephen Oliver, Tom Vaughan, and Shore.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the film is inspired by stories of hauntings on the famed ocean liner that is now permanently docked in Long Beach, CA. The multi-storied ocean liner, named Time Magazine’s most haunted place in the world, receives two million visitors each year.

The project has been developed and produced by Brett Tomberlin of Imagination Design Works, along with Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures (The Woman in Black), Thorsten Schumacher and Lars Sylvest for Rocket Science (Resistance) and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of Newscope.

Related Story 'The Power': Rob Delaney, Alice Eve & Edwina Findley Among Cast Additions On Amazon Thriller

Mali Elfman is producing alongside Mark Tomberlin and Jordan Rambis who are executive producing as part of Imagination Design Works. Rocket Science is on board to fully finance and represent worldwide distribution rights.

Eve most recently starred in Julian Fellowes Downtown Abbey follow-up Belgravia and is currently shooting The Power for Amazon.

“We were immediately obsessed with Gary’s intelligent and twisted multi-film take on a great American legend and could not be more excited working with an extremely gifted actor in bringing this story to audiences around the world,” said Tomberlin.

Shore added: “I’m fascinated, obsessed and disturbed by this ship – there’s something very dark and human about her. It’s a stylistic tightrope between reverence and horror.”

Tobin Armbrust will executive-produce together with White Horse’s Cassidy Hartmann. Andy Trapani, Brian Gilbert, and Steve Sheldon of Epic Entertainment Group will also serve as executive producers. White Horse Pictures’ Jeanne Elfant Festa will co-executive-produce. Tom Vaughan will co-produce.

Eve is represented by Independent Talent Group, CAA, and Silver Lining Entertainment. Shore is represented by WME, 42 and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Vaughan is repped by Mark Hartogsohn and Danny Toth and The Gersh Agency, and Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Partners. Attorney Cliff Lo and Alexa Pagonas of Michael Black Management negotiated the Queen Mary rights deal on behalf of Imagination Design Works.