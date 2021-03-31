Alex Morgan & Sue Bird To Executive Produce 1996 Olympic Games Podcast ‘Summer Of Gold’

Alex Morgan and Sue Bird will revisit the 1996 Summer Olympic Games for the six-part documentary podcast Summer of Gold. The Olympic athletes will executive produce the audio title for TOGETHXR with Dear Media.

Hailing from TOGETHXR, a women and girl-driven media and commerce company founded by Morgan, Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel; Summer of Gold will explore how the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta marked a monumental year for women’s sports. The podcast series will highlight the Magnificent Seven, the first wave of Title IX athletes entering the games, the USA women’s basketball, soccer and softball teams all taking home the gold, and David Stern founding the WNBA.

Summer of Gold comes at the 25th anniversary of the game-changing sporting event and will launch in the late Spring. Morgan and Bird will executive produce and participate in the series, which is the first narrative miniseries for Dear Media. The series will also feature pop culture icons and key figures from the 1996 games.

“The summer of ’96 is one of the most, if not the most, important moments in women’s sports history. All those women who represented the United States in the Atlanta Games were first generation Title IX-ers. It was also the summer that the WNBA was founded. More importantly, that summer sat right alongside a larger cultural “girl power” movement,” said Jessica Robertson, TOGETHXR’s Chief Content Officer. “As much as this is a sports story, it’s also a story about girl power in the mid to late-nineties. Because of that cultural context, the ’96 Olympic Games turned women athletes not just into sports icons but culture icons. It was a critical “see it be it” moment for so many women of this generation. As we look to Tokyo 2021, we’ll celebrate that past through this narrative podcast but we’ll also revisit it and have a reckoning with how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.”