Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu Rolls Cameras On First Movie Since ‘The Revenant’

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is underway on his first feature in the director’s chair since he won three Oscars for The Revenant.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the new project has rolled cameras in Iñárritu’s hometown of Mexico City and that it is going under the title Limbo.

The Spanish-language movie is being led by Daniel Giménez Cacho, the Mexican actor who starred in Lucrecia Martel’s Zama. Story details are unknown as of yet but it is understood to be a form of fable exploring the political and social modernity of Mexico.

Crew include the Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero (Pan’s Labyrinth) and DoP Darius Khondji (Seven).

First images from the set show Cacho walking among a collection of extras who are lying on the ground. The pic is understood to be filming for a further five months around Mexico, including at Churubusco Studios, and it could release as soon as this year.

