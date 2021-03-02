Alec Mapa Joins Alec Baldwin & Kelsey Grammer In ABC Comedy Series

Actor-comedian Alec Mapa (Doom Patrol, Ugly Betty) has been cast as the co-lead opposite Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in ABC’s straight-to-series multi-camera comedy from Modern Family co-creator/executive producer Chris Lloyd, executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran and studio 20th Television, where Lloyd and Chandrasekaran are under deals.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The untitled Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer comedy series, slated for the 2021-22 season, was written by Lloyd and Chandrasekaran. It follows three men — Grammer, Baldwin and Mapa — who were roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart. They reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

Mapa’s Andre is the third roommate from the old days in New York. A gay man with a highly empathetic nature, he is often called upon to keep the peace between Channing (Baldwin) and London (Grammer), while also attempting to find a romantic and professional success that have so far eluded him.

2021 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Baldwin, Grammer, Lloyd and Chandrasekaran executive produce with Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Mapa is known for his recurring roles on Doom Patrol, Switched At Birth, Devious Maids, Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives and Half and Half. His recent feature credits include Chick Flight and Grand Daddy Day Care. He did a comedy special, Alec Mapa: Baby Daddy, for Showtime in 2015 based on his one-person show. On stage, Mapa is known for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of M. Butterfly. He was awarded the Davidson Valentini GLAAD Award for promoting equal rights for the LGBT community.