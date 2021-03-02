Alec Baldwin To Star In Action Film ‘Supercell’ From Short Porch Pictures – EFM

Alec Baldwin has been set to star in Supercell, an action film to be directed by Herbert James Winterstern that will shoot this year on location in Montana and Georgia. The casting comes as the the film’s production company, Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher’s newly launched Short Porch Pictures, inked a first-look output deal with indie sales outfit Highland Film Group.

Highland will now rep worldwide or international sales rights on Short Porch movies. For Supercell, it is repping international at this week’s virtual European Film Market. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic.

Supercell, written by Herbert James Winterstern & Anna Elizabeth James, centers on William, a good-hearted teenager who always lived in hope of following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, killed by a massive super tornado. His father’s legacy has now been turned into a storm-chasing tourist business, managed by the greedy and reckless Zane Rogers (Baldwin), who is now using William as the main attraction to lead a group of unsuspecting adventurers deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.

Ryan Winterstern, Klingher and Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell Smith are producing, and Anjul Nigam is an executive producer. Ryan Donnell Smith and Emily Savelson’s Streamline Global is financing.

Short Porch and Streamline Global previously teamed on the just-wrapped One Way, starring Colson Baker, Kevin Bacon, Storm Reid and Travis Fimmel.

Baldwin is repped by CAA and Cavalry Media.