Alamo Drafthouse Returns To Middle-Earth With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Reunion Hosted By Stephen Colbert

Huzzah! The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson will revisit Middle-earth alongside cast members of the epic film trilogy Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, and Elijah Wood.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has set up the event which will be hosted by “Ring Nut” Stephen Colbert. Over the course of three weeks starting March 26, The Late Show host will talk to Jackson and cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the films based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. Fans can submit questions for the assembled panel through March 10 using #LOTR20 on Twitter.

The reunion will initially be exclusive to theatrical screenings of the new 4K remastering of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The reunion is part of the “Support Local Cinemas” campaign which includes star-studded Q&As exclusively available to theaters around the world for free.

“One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theater eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience,” said Wood (aka Frodo Baggins), who led the charge in assembling the cast and crew. “When Tim [League] reached out with the idea that we could band together to bring some much-needed support to independent theaters across the globe, I jumped at the chance to help.”

“We are extremely confident that post-Covid, the pent-up demand for the magic of moviegoing will be very strong and the industry will return and flourish,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman. “In the meantime, we’re grateful to Peter Jackson, the gracious participating cast members, and Stephen Colbert for participating in these very special events and letting fans experience these incredible films on the big screen in safe, open theaters.”

The schedule for the reunion can be read below:

The Fellowship of the Ring (beginning March 25)

Featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood.

The Two Towers (beginning April 1)

Featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, and Liv Tyler.

Return of the King (beginning April 8)

Featuring Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis.

As vaccination levels rise across the country, the Drafthouse will follow safety protocols and continue to offer special events like The Lord of the Rings reuinon, which is a “welcome back” for guests to safely return to their local movie theaters. Future events of this type will be produced by Alamo Drafthouse and made available for free to any cinema in the world. For full details about The Lord of the Rings event click here.

The news is a silver lining for the Austin-based genre-driven dine-in movie theater chain that caters to cinephiles. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema recently announced that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 in Delaware Court and agreed to sell basically all its assets to an investor group including one of its founders Tim League. It will close three theaters, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in Austin, and locations in Kansas City, Missouri and New Braunfels, Texas, and stop development at a cinema in Orlando. Other theaters will continue operating but company said it will continue to evaluate the health of all leases during the Chapter 11 process.

Watch the teaser for the Lord of the Rings event above.