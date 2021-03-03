Alamo Drafthouse Movie Chain Files For Chapter 11, Sells Assets To Investor Group of Altamont, Fortress, Original Founders

Austin, Texas-based, dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 in Delaware Court and agreed to sell basically all its assets to an investor group including one of its founders Tim League.

The exhibitor, which buckled under the impact of Covid-19, has 37 theaters including locations in LA, Brooklyn and northern Virginia. It’s backed by Altamont Capital. The sale is to Altamont, funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment, League and other original investors. The transaction will provide much-needed financing to stabilize the business.

The first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin. In May, the Phoenix-based franchises of Alamo Drafthouse in Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler filed for bankruptcy.

The parent company bankruptcy makes it one of the highest-profile casualties of the pandemic that shuttered theaters a year ago. Cinemas has seen sporadic reopening often at limited capacity across the country and a meager offering of films as studios postponed releases. The move comes as a vaccine rollout holds out hope for a turnaround and key markets, like New York and San Francisco, are reopening.

The nation’s largest chain, AMC Entertainment, skirted close to bankruptcy several times but has managed to raise enough cash to see it through this year and a more robust return to moviegoing.

In connection with the chapter 11 filing, the company is requesting the Bankruptcy Court approve a 75-day timeline for the transaction process and a $20 million debtor-in-possession credit facility with the senior lender group keep the business running.

It will close three theaters, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in Austin, and locations in Kansas City, Missouri and New Braunfels, Texas, and stop development at a cinema in Orlando. Other theaters will continue operating but company said it will continue to evaluate the health of all leases during the Chapter 11 process.

MORE