Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven Johnson Arrested For Child Abuse

The drummer for Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes was arrested last week in Alabama on child abuse charges.

Steven William Johnson, 35, was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under age 18, according to reports.

Johnson previously pled guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, Ala. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail with 24 months on probation.