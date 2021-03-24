Aisha Summers Poised To Lead BET Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Warner Bros. Television development executive Aisha Summers is leaving the studio to join ViacomCBS where she is expected to head BET Studios, I have learned. BET had no comment.

BET Studios has not been officially unveiled but BET Networks has been ramping up production capabilities following the launch of streaming service BET+, a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios, the top supplier of BET and BET+. In addition to having Perry in the fold, ViacomCBS has been finalizing a big production deal with Kenya Barris whose first series is for Paramount+ but will likely also produce for BET/ BET+.

Within the former Viacom cable group, BET Studios joins MTV Studios and Nickelodeon Studios.

Summers has spent her entire career to date at Warner Bros. TV, which she joined in 2008. She served as VP scripted television for cable/streaming division Warner Horizon before it was merged with Warner Bros. TV last summer.