Aggregate Films Ups Roxie Rodriguez To VP Television, Hires Emma Ho To Oversee Unscripted

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films is beefing up its television ranks, upping Roxie Rodriguez to VP Television and bringing in Emma Ho as Director of Development for Unscripted as the company is looking to expand its business beyond scripted programming.

“It will come as no surprise to anyone who has worked with Roxie that she deserves this promotion and has become such a valuable member of our growing team,” said Bateman and Costigan. “With her excellent taste and ability to both identify and build shows around unique voices, Roxie has been instrumental in developing our television slate with several new series that we are excited to launch in 2021 and 2022.”

Rodriguez began her career in Austin, Texas where she worked in independent film, serving as Associate Producer on the films The Skeleton Twins and Rock The Kasbah. She also had a run as a programmer for the Marfa Film Festival. She then transitioned to Los Angeles where she worked as Creative Executive at Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions before joining Aggregate in 2019.

Prior to recently joining Aggregate, Ho was a Creative Executive at Anchor Entertainment where she focused on developing nonfiction content such as Rebel Hearts, The Lost Kitchen, and an upcoming investigative series with HBO. Prior to working at Anchor Entertainment, Ho was the Director of Impact Campaigns at Picture Motion where oversaw impact campaigns for issue-based films on behalf of clients such as Netflix, National Geographic, Magnolia Pictures, and Focus Features.

“Emma has quickly launched our Unscripted Department from taking mere ideas and turning them into documentaries and unscripted shows, starting at Netflix,” Bateman and Costigan said. “We see this as an important area for growth at Aggregate as we continue to be a home for unique content, great characters and the filmmakers and artists whose work we admire.”

Aggregate Films, which has a first-look deal with Netflix, is behind critically praised series such as the streamer’s Emmy and SAG-winning Ozark, starring Bateman, HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Outsider, and FX’s A Teacher, the network’s highest-viewed launch of 2020. The company is continuing to ramp up its original content for television with the Apple series Lessons in Chemistry from Susannah Grant, starring Brie Larson.

Aggregate is also expanding its feature film slate with Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, co-produced with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Witherspoon will also star) as well as the film Here Comes the Flood, which Bateman will direct from a script by Simon Kinberg. Bateman has previously directed and produced the feature films Bad Words and The Family Fang.

“Jason and Michael are great supporters of creative and original voices. It’s beyond exciting to be a part of the Aggregate family who, across the board, help to generate bold, compelling and quality storytelling. I am continually inspired by our collaboration and the ways we can promote new points of view and untapped perspectives,” said Rodriguez.

Added Ho, “Just as we are doing in the scripted space, we’re thrilled to be working with Netflix to find great filmmakers and compelling stories for documentaries and unscripted shows. From big format game shows and social experiments to investigative documentaries, we’re excited to push boundaries and continue to find and amplify the great untold stories, characters and voices with our favorite artists.”