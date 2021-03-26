Adult Swim Names Deena Sanjana Beach As VP Of Marketing

Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division, has tapped Deena Sanjana Beach as VP of marketing for Adult Swim. In the new role, Beach will lead the development of the brand, marketing, media, and social media strategy for all original series, stunts, and network initiatives across multiple platforms.

Based in Los Angeles, Beach will report to Melton.

“Deena is the type of marketer who can see around the curve and truly understands building multi-platform brands,” said Melton. “As Adult Swim expands globally, Deena brings invaluable experience with the Gen Z audience. Her expertise in culture driven brand-building will help drive Adult Swim’s continued dominance as the leader in adult animation.”

Beach most recently served as VP of marketing strategy and media for Freeform at The Walt Disney Company, where she successfully launched such series as grown-ish, Cloak & Dagger, Siren, and Good Trouble. She built network holiday stunts such as 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween. Under her leadership, Freeform rapidly expanded their experiential and influencer marketing efforts and made the leap from a linear network to a true dual platform content provider for Hulu.

“I am delighted to be joining the innovative and talented Adult Swim team,” Beach said. “I’ve long been a fan of the network’s programming and the unique and deeply resonant brand they have built over the years. I’m looking forward to helping expand the network’s digital and global future.”