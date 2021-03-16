Adrien Brody To Play Pat Riley In Adam McKay’s L.A. Lakers Series At HBO

A major question about Adam McKay’s untitled Lakers series for HBO — who will play Pat Riley — has been answered. Oscar winner Adrien Brody has been tapped to star as the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach in the drama series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Written by Max Borenstein, the Untitled Lakers Project is a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.

Brody’s Pat Riley, head coach of the Showtime era, led the Lakers to four NBA championships – and unprecedented superstardom. His iconic style, confidence and fast-break offense defined ’80s basketball and influenced pop culture at large.

Brody joins a cast that includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Brody won the Oscar and Cesar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of real-life Holocaust survivor Wladislaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. On the film side, he’ll next be seen starring in Wes Anderson’s upcoming The French Dispatch as well as Charlie Day’s directorial debut, El Tonto. Brody received both Emmy and SAG award nominations for his portrayal of Harry Houdini in History’s biopic, Houdini. In television, he’ll be seen starring opposite Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire in the upcoming Epix drama series Chapelwaite, based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot. He is repped by CAA.