Wolverine’s Jacket, Springsteen’s Boots & Bette’s Gown Among Auction Items Benefitting Actor’s Fund

A Wolverine jacket donated by Hugh Jackman, a pair of Elton John’s eyeglasses, boots and jeans from Bruce Springsteen and Bette Midler’s glittery black Halloween 2014 gown are just a few of the items that will be auctioned off in April in an unprecedented collaboration between The Actor’s Fund, Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and actress Christine Baranski.

While a portion of proceeds from Doyle’s entire Stage & Screen auction will benefit the Actor’s Fund, all proceeds from a collection of Broadway and Hollywood items curated by Baranski, including those mentioned above, will go to the arts and entertainment nonprofit support organization. The actress personally donated three gowns she wore at the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Kennedy Center Honors.

“I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary,” said Baranski in a statement. “The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I’m excited to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen and over 20+ incredible stage and screen legends are pulling out of their closet!”

The auction is set for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 am ET. Bidding information and updates on auction items can be found here.

Among the auction items:

Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentlemen’s Agreement

Golden Age Hollywood and Theatre Memorabilia from the Celeste Holm Collection

The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy featuring classic Broadway costume & set designs

A Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet

Boots, jeans and t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen

Bette Midler’s black sequin gown made by David Dalrymple for Hulaween 2014

Banjo signed by Steve Martin

Iconic glasses from Elton John

Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett

Glenn Close Dolce & Gabbana dress worn on red carpet on opening night of Sunset Boulevard 2/9/17

Alan Cumming leather suit worn to 1998 Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical Cabaret win

A collection of signed books from Julie Andrews

Renée Fleming Oscar de la Renta gown worn at Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012

Downton Abbey limited edition leather bound copy of the screenplay signed by director, writer, producer and cast

Screen worn leather jackets from The Good Wife

Tina Fey dress worn to 2013 Emmy Awards where she won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock

Additional items will be announced in weeks leading to the auction.