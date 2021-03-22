Actors’ Equity Plans Town Hall To Address Member Petition Demanding Work Return Details

Actors’ Equity Association will hold a town hall event to address issues about safety protocols and get-back-to-work efforts raised in a petition from more than 2,000 union members last week.

Details about the town hall, including location and date, will be announced shortly, the union writes.

The petition, organized by Hadestown actor Timothy Hughes and signed by such Broadway stars such as Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, Eva Noblezada, Rob McClure, Ato Blankson-Wood, Robyn Hurder and Emily Skinner, among many others, expressed concern that “while many aspects of our lives are moving forward towards a new sense of normalcy, our Union is not.”

Many Equity members, the petition states, “have grown deeply frustrated and increasingly concerned about the lack of practical details in how to return to work.” The petition also criticized “the increasingly problematic lack of communication” on the issue from Equity.

In its response, posted on Medium, Equity writes, “Some of you have asked for more information about what the path forward looks like in the theatre. We see you and we hear you. Watch for more in the days ahead on a town hall that will allow you to learn more about our safety protocols, and make your voice heard, especially as vaccines are becoming more widely available.”