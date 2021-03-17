AMC Streamer Acorn TV Renews ‘Queens Of Mystery’ For Season 2; Olivia Vinall Replaced By Florence Hall

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has renewed its darkly comic British crime series Queens Of Mystery for a second season, with production already underway in Kent, south-east England.

Season 1 of Queens of Mystery followed a perennially single female detective and her three well-known crime writing aunts, who help her solve whodunit-style murders as well as set her up on blind dates. Acorn TV describes it as one of its most popular originals, though it did not disclose streaming figures.

Olivia Vinall played detective Matilda Stone in the first season, but will be replaced by Florence Hall (The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Jonathan Creek) in the second due to a scheduling conflict. Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle), Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse), and Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten) return as Stone’s aunts.

The show will return for three feature-length stories, which will be broken up into six, 45-minute episodes. In episodes titled Sparring with Death, The Modern Art of Murder, and The Raven, Stone investigates murders at a wellness retreat and an art gallery.

Produced by Sly Fox Productions, Queens of Mystery was created by New Tricks and Doc Martin writer Julian Unthank, who returns to write Season 2 alongside Matthew Thomas (Marcella). Ian Emes is the lead director, with Theresa Varga as second director. Sly Fox’s Linda James and Savannah James-Bayly are producing with Tim Vaughan as associate producer. Catherine Mackin is the executive producer for Acorn Media Enterprises.

Other returning cast include Andrew Leung (Doctor Who) as Dr. Daniel Lynch; Rebecca Grant (Doctors) as Daniel’s girlfriend Natasha; Michael Elcock as Police Constable Terry Foster, who has long been in love with Matilda; and Martin Trenaman (The Inbetweeners) as Inspector Derek Throne.

Acorn TV owns the global rights to Queens of Mystery and will premiere the show in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and Latin America. Acorn Media International is distributing in all other territories.