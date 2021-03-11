Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ASC Awards Nominations: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘News Of The World’, ‘Cherry’ Vie For Top Prize

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell & Joel Edgerton Head Ensemble Of MGM's Ron Howard-Directed Thai Cave Rescue Pic 'Thirteen Lives'
Read the full story

ACE Eddie Awards Nominations Include ‘Sound Of Metal’, ‘Borat’ And ‘Minari’, ‘Ted Lasso’ And ‘Hamilton’

ACE Eddie Awards
American Cinema Editors

Editors on films ranging from Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 have been nominated for the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards, presented by the American Cinema Editors to recognize the year’s best in picture editing in 14 film, TV and documentary categories.

Winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony April 17, where Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky will receive the group’s Career Achievement Awards.

As for today’s nominees, the marquee film categories are split into Dramatic and Comedy. The former features Chicago 7 along with Netflix’s Mank, A24’s Minari, Searchlight’s Nomadland (edited by writer-director Chloé Zhao) and Amazon’s Sound of Metal. The comedy nominees include Borat, Netflix’s I Care a Lot, Apple’s On the Rocks, Neon/Hulu’s Palm Springs and Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman.

Last year, the Eddies went to eventual Oscar Editing nominees Parasite (Yang Jinmo) and Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles) in dramatic and comedy, respectively. It was Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland of Ford v. Ferrari which eventually took the Oscar.

Pixar, which won the animation category last year for Toy Story 4, is back this year with two entries, Onward and Soul. They are joined by the editors from Universal’s The Croods: A New Age, Netflix’s Over the Moon and Apple’s Wolfwalkers. In documentary, Netflix scored three noms with Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher and The Social Dilemma, joined by Amazon’s All In: The Fight for Democracy and Briarcliff’s The Dissident.

In TV, noms range from recognizing a trio of series finales (NBC’s The Good Place, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman) to multiple noms for Apple’s Ted Lasso and FX on Hulu’s What We Do in the Shadows. Dan Crinnon of BBC America’s Killing Eve, meanwhile, is the only winner last year who is returning to defend his title.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Mank
Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari
Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot
Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks
Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs
Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Croods: A New Age
James Ryan, ACE

Onward
Catherine Apple

Over the Moon
Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul
Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers
Darragh Byrne, Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

All In: The Fight for Democracy
Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead
Nels Bangerter

The Dissident
Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma
Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Beastie Boys Story
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance, “Episode I”
Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, “Exposed”
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Trevor Ambrose

What We Do in the Shadows, “On The Run”
Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows, “Resurrection”
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Happy New Year”
Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure, “Lowkey Trying”
Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”
A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve, “Still Got It”
Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot, “Method Not Allowed”
Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us, “Forty: Part Two”
Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bosch, “The Ace Hotel”
Steven Cohen, ACE

Euphoria, “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian, “Sanctuary”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark, “Wartime”
Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton
Jonah Moran

Mrs. America, “Phyllis”
Robert Komatsu, ACE

The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”
Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Watchmen, “The Extraordinary Being”
Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”
Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth, “Who the F*** Are We?”
Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

Deadliest Catch, “Mayday Mayday”
Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How To With John Wilson, “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto”
Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

8:46
Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

David Byrne’s American Utopia
Adam Gough, ACE

Saturday Night Live, “Tom Hanks”
Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Big Mouth, “Nick Starr”
Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers, “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”
Jeremy Reuben

BoJack Horseman, “Nice While It Lasted”
Brian Swanson

Rick and Morty, “Rattlestar Ricklactica”
Lee Harting

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad