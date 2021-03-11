ACE Eddie Awards Nominations Include ‘Sound Of Metal’, ‘Borat’ And ‘Minari’, ‘Ted Lasso’ And ‘Hamilton’

Editors on films ranging from Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 have been nominated for the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards, presented by the American Cinema Editors to recognize the year’s best in picture editing in 14 film, TV and documentary categories.

Winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony April 17, where Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky will receive the group’s Career Achievement Awards.

As for today’s nominees, the marquee film categories are split into Dramatic and Comedy. The former features Chicago 7 along with Netflix’s Mank, A24’s Minari, Searchlight’s Nomadland (edited by writer-director Chloé Zhao) and Amazon’s Sound of Metal. The comedy nominees include Borat, Netflix’s I Care a Lot, Apple’s On the Rocks, Neon/Hulu’s Palm Springs and Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman.

Last year, the Eddies went to eventual Oscar Editing nominees Parasite (Yang Jinmo) and Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles) in dramatic and comedy, respectively. It was Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland of Ford v. Ferrari which eventually took the Oscar.

Pixar, which won the animation category last year for Toy Story 4, is back this year with two entries, Onward and Soul. They are joined by the editors from Universal’s The Croods: A New Age, Netflix’s Over the Moon and Apple’s Wolfwalkers. In documentary, Netflix scored three noms with Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher and The Social Dilemma, joined by Amazon’s All In: The Fight for Democracy and Briarcliff’s The Dissident.

In TV, noms range from recognizing a trio of series finales (NBC’s The Good Place, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman) to multiple noms for Apple’s Ted Lasso and FX on Hulu’s What We Do in the Shadows. Dan Crinnon of BBC America’s Killing Eve, meanwhile, is the only winner last year who is returning to defend his title.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Mank

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari

Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot

Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks

Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs

Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Croods: A New Age

James Ryan, ACE

Onward

Catherine Apple

Over the Moon

Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul

Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers

Darragh Byrne, Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead

Nels Bangerter

The Dissident

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma

Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Beastie Boys Story

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance, “Episode I”

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, “Exposed”

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”

Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Trevor Ambrose

What We Do in the Shadows, “On The Run”

Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows, “Resurrection”

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Happy New Year”

Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure, “Lowkey Trying”

Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”

A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”

Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve, “Still Got It”

Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot, “Method Not Allowed”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us, “Forty: Part Two”

Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bosch, “The Ace Hotel”

Steven Cohen, ACE

Euphoria, “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian, “Sanctuary”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark, “Wartime”

Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton

Jonah Moran

Mrs. America, “Phyllis”

Robert Komatsu, ACE

The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Watchmen, “The Extraordinary Being”

Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”

Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth, “Who the F*** Are We?”

Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

Deadliest Catch, “Mayday Mayday”

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How To With John Wilson, “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto”

Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

8:46

Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Adam Gough, ACE

Saturday Night Live, “Tom Hanks”

Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Big Mouth, “Nick Starr”

Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers, “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”

Jeremy Reuben

BoJack Horseman, “Nice While It Lasted”

Brian Swanson

Rick and Morty, “Rattlestar Ricklactica”

Lee Harting