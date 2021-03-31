‘Acapulco’: Enrique Arrizon, Damian Alcázar, Camila Perez & Raphael Alejandro Join Apple Comedy Series, Richard Shepard To Direct

Enrique Arrizon (April’s Daughter), Damian Alcázar (Narcos), Camila Perez (Gotham) and Raphael Alejandro (How to Be a Latin Lover) are set to star opposite Eugenio Derbez in Acapulco, Apple TV+’s bilingual comedy series inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ 2017 Derbez starrer How to Be a Latin Lover. Veteran Richard Shepard has been tapped to direct the pilot episode for Lionsgate Television.

Created by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, Acapulco is a half-hour Spanish- and English-language comedy that centers on Maximo (Arrizon), a young Mexican man whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But soon he realizes that the gig is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned.

The show takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character. Also reprising his role from the movie is Alejandro, who plays Hugo, Older Maximo’s nephew.

Alcázar joins the cast as Don Pablo, the head of operations at the Acapulco resort. Camila Perez will play Julia, the resort’s front desk receptionist.

Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company produce the series. Winsberg will executive produce and serve as showrunner, and Chris Harris will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Winsberg. Derbez and Ben Odell serve as executive producers on behalf of 3Pas Studios, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce and Jason Wang co-executive produce on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Shuman and Cisneros also executive produce.

Shepard, the Emmy-winning helmer known for directing Ugly Betty, The Matador and Girls, is repped by 3 Arts, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Arrizon’s credits also include An Unknown Enemy. He is repped by COLOÜRSCMX Talent Agency. Alcázar, who has been seen in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and The Perfect Dictatorship, is repped by Talent on the Road Management. A Teacher actress Perez is repped by Innovative Artists and Link Entertainment. Once Upon A Time actor Alejandro is repped by Foundation Media Partners, Atlas Artists & Paradigm.