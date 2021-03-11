ACM Awards Sets Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton As Hosts

It’s an old and new approach at this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. Keith Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, will team with New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton as hosts of the April 18 show.

CBS will televise the show from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. The show airs on Sunday, April 18 from 8 PM to 11 PM ET live, and delayed for Pacific. It is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Urban returns for his second year after hosting the 55th ACM Awards in September, while this marks Guyton’s first time hosting the ACM Awards. It is the 29th time multiple hosts have taken the ACM Awards stage.

The two hosts are familiar to each other: Guyton’s performance of What Are You Gonna Tell Her? at last year’s show featured Urban as a surprise guest on piano.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” said Urban. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

“Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” said Guyton. “As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show.

“Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Urban is a double nominee in the Music Event of the Year category for his collaboration with P!nk on his latest single, One Too Many, for which he received an additional nomination as the song’s producer. In addition, he received a nomination for his collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin on Be A Light.

Mickey Guyton released her self-titled EP in 2015, featuring her debut single, Better Than You Left Me. The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist.