Oscars Eyeing Union Station In Los Angeles As Venue For 93rd Academy Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is seriously considering locating the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station, the cavernous main railway station in Los Angeles. Nothing is set yet, but sources said that is the venue AMPAS and ABC favor at the moment.

Even though the nominations will be revealed Monday and the 93rd Oscarcast’s April 25 date is fast approaching , so much of this is still fluid. That includes where and how it will be held, and whether or not there will be a host. The hope is to have a crowd and nominees, and the Academy cannot stage the ceremony as usual in the Dolby Theatre, because of Covid considerations. Social distancing is a major priority and the crowds would make it too much of a challenge. Sources said the Dolby will be employed in some fashion, but not to hold crowds. Will stars need to wear masks, even if they are properly distanced? Maybe not. It would be a far more visually appealing if masks weren’t part of the fashion.

Sources said the organizers have considered several alternate scenarios — one was to utilize smaller supper club-type venues in New York, Los Angeles and London, but it looks like Union Station might be a winner. If the Academy does brings in stars and nominees for the event, that venue is large enough to handle the social distancing requirements to ensure the evening comes off safely.

Sources said this could change, but it’s the one they are mulling at the moment.

The Academy has been quiet so far on every aspect of the Oscarcast, which is being produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

The Golden Globes broadcast from Los Angeles and New York, with the nominees and winners appearing in remote feeds. It was very clumsy. This might be a better plan.

Deadline reached out to FilmLA, but the production permitting group did not respond. Nor did the Academy. Stay tuned.