‘Breathe’ Producer Abundantia Entertainment Acquires Indian YA Spy Novel ‘Along Came A Spyder’ For Series Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai-based Abundantia Entertainment, which has credits including the Amazon series Breathe and follow-up Breathe: Into The Shadows, has taken rights to the Indian young adult book Along Came A Spyder.

The novel, written by Apeksha Rao, follows seventeen-year-old Samira who is smart, sassy, and whose only dream in life is to follow in her family’s footsteps and become a spy. Leading missions, running agents, evading exploding napalms – she wants to do it all while dealing with the coming-of-age pangs on her budding youth. When she accidentally discovers there exists a sisterhood of teen spies called ‘The Spyders’, Samira will do anything to get in.

Abundantia will develop the book as a series under its new banner Filters, a content vertical dedicated to young adults. The company said that part of the market in India is yet to be explored to its full potential. Also being developed under Filters is an adaptation of hit Israeli YA drama The Missing, which is now being written.

Abundantia is run by former Viacom18 Motion Pictures COO Vikram Malhotra. Its credits also include Baby, Airlift, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and the recent Shakuntala Devi.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO Abundantia Entertainment, said, “YA is a clear and distinct priority for Abundantia Entertainment. And we want to tap into every possibility to create insightful and engaging stories for the Indian YA segment. Apeksha’s brilliant and evocative book, Along Came A Spyder, is a step in that direction. I’m excited about the possibility of building an Indian home-grown YA franchise for this under-served segment.”

Author Apeksha Rao added, “Seeing my characters come alive on-screen is definitely a very exciting feeling and I am truly excited that Abundantia Entertainment will be seeing this journey through. Along Came a Spyder is a fast-paced, thrilling adventure revolving around a teenager and her grit and determination to pursue her dream of becoming a spy. I’m positive that the youth will thoroughly enjoy this adaptation.”

Shikhaa Sharma, Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment added, “Apeksha’s book is a seamless fit into the profile we are creating and building for Filters. Her book has been a roaring success and it has all the elements to make for an engaging and compelling watch for the YA audience segment we aim to reach with this show.”