AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Names ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’ Best Picture

AARP The Magazine on Thursday unveiled its winners for the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, handing Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday its top prize, Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups. Sophia Loren for Netflix’s The Life Ahead and Anthony Hopkins for Sony Classics’ The Father were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, while Aaron Sorkin won for both directing and the screenplay for Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The group, which advocates for the 50-plus audience and with its awards highlights films that resonate with older viewers, also featured TV categories for the first time. NBC’s This Is Us won Best Series and Globes winners Catherine O’Hara (Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek) and Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s I Know This Much Is True) and Netflix’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit scored again here.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will air its ceremony March 28 on PBS’ Great Performances with Today’s Hoda Kotb as host.

Here’s the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best Supporting Actress

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Supporting Actor

Demián Bichir (Land)

Best Director

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Screenwriter

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Ensemble

One Night in Miami

Best Intergenerational

Minari

Best Buddy Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Best Time Capsule

Mank

Best Grownup Love Story

Supernova

Best Documentary

A Secret Love

Best Foreign Film/Best International Film

Collective (Romania)

TELEVISION

Best Actress

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Actor

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Series

This Is Us (NBC)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Career Achievement

George Clooney