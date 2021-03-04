AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Names ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’ Best Picture

AARP The Magazine on Thursday unveiled its winners for the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, handing Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday its top prize, Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups. Sophia Loren for Netflix’s The Life Ahead and Anthony Hopkins for Sony Classics’ The Father were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, while Aaron Sorkin won for both directing and the screenplay for Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.
The group, which advocates for the 50-plus audience and with its awards highlights films that resonate with older viewers, also featured TV categories for the first time. NBC’s This Is Us won Best Series and Globes winners Catherine O’Hara (Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek) and Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s I Know This Much Is True) and Netflix’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit scored again here.
The Movies for Grownups Awards will air its ceremony March 28 on PBS’ Great Performances with Today’s Hoda Kotb as host.
Here’s the full list of winners:
MOVIES
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Best Supporting Actress
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Best Supporting Actor
Demián Bichir (Land)
Best Director
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Screenwriter
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Ensemble
One Night in Miami
Best Intergenerational
Minari
Best Buddy Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Best Time Capsule
Mank
Best Grownup Love Story
Supernova
Best Documentary
A Secret Love
Best Foreign Film/Best International Film
Collective (Romania)
TELEVISION
Best Actress
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Actor
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Series
This Is Us (NBC)
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Career Achievement
George Clooney
