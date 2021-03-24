Bollywood Megastar Aamir Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, according to his spokesperson.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine,” the spokesperson said. “All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

According to local reports, 56-year-old Khan was shooting on Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A new wave of the virus has hit India hard. Cases have surged in recent weeks – on Wednesday, India reported more than 47,000 new cases and 275 deaths, its highest this year.

Earlier this month, cinemas in Indian capital Mumbai were forced to scale back to 50% capacity just six weeks after they triumphantly returned to full occupancy.