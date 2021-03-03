Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Select Broadway Theaters To Open For New York Pop-Up Events Beginning In April

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Golden Globes Is Beyond Fixing And The HFPA's Time Is Up: Commentary
Read the full story

‘A Week Away’ Duo Gabriel Vasquez And Roman White Ink With UTA And Launch Rove Productions

A Week Away
Netflix's "A Week Away" Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Vasquez and Roman White, contemporary Christian and country music biz mainstays and the producer and director, respectively, of the upcoming faith-based Netflix musical film A Week Away, have signed with UTA and launched their new banner Rove Productions. They will be based in Nashville.

A Week Away, which bows on March 26, stars Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison in the story of a troubled teen (Quinn) who after a run-in with the law must choose between juvenile detention and a Christian summer camp. He chooses the later and falls for a camp regular (Madison) who helps him find a sense of belonging in the last place he expected.

Gabriel Vazquez Roman White
(L-R) Gabriel Vazquez and Roman White Courtesy Rove Productions

Vasquez, the founder of Vazquez Entertainment who has worked with musical artists including Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Building 429, Newsboys and Jaci Velasquez, is the co-creator and producer of the faith-based musical.

White, who has helmed music videos for the the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Josh Groban and Maren Morris among others, produces and directs the pic. With Rove Productions, they plan to focus on films, musicals, Broadway stage productions, animated features, worldwide tours, and TV and literary properties.

Both have movie industry credits already, with White writing and directing 2015’s coming-of-age music pic Summer Forever and Vasquez co-executive producing the 2015 thriller Wildflower.

White wrote and directed his first film, “Summer Forever” (Relativity and Disney) and has been successfully directing commercials and films ever since.

“We are thrilled to be able to join forces and combine our 20+plus years of experiences and talents under one umbrella,” said Vasquez. “A Week Away is just the beginning of the type of films we see the Rove umbrella creating, combining our love of music and story in compelling new ways.”

Added White: “We bring years of both creating and curating artists, music, music videos, games, SFX, and live events to the table. Film is now the next natural progression for both of us. We are excited to be based in Nashville and thrilled to be represented by Heartland and the extraordinary UTA team. We have multiple new projects in several stages of development and pre-preproduction and look forward to this next season for Rove.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad