‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Moves Yet Again, Now Set For 2021 Memorial Day Weekend

The ever-changing release date for Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II is moving again. Now, the horror/thriller sequel will bow wide on May 28, 2021.

The new date is the fifth change for the film’s opening. Paramount originally scheduled it for opening in US theaters on March 20, 2020, a date made unworkable by the mushrooming of the domestic version of the coronavirus pandemic.

From there, it was moved to September 4, 2020, but that was derailed by the persistence of the virus outbreak. It was then sent to April 2021, as speculation swirled that the film would bow on the ViacomCBS streaming service. Then it was sent to September 17, before now moving back to an earlier slot.