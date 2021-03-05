‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Takes Over Memorial Day Weekend Vacated By ‘F9’

Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II is opening early, on Memorial Day weekend, May 28, moving up from its Sept. 17 slot.

Earlier today Universal announced that it was delaying F9 from that four-day holiday slot to June 25, to bank on more overseas markets that will be coming out of the pandemic.

Last week on Paramount+ day, it was announced that A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 would get a 45 day theatrical window before arriving on the revamped Viacom streaming service. The first John Krasinski directed sci-fi horror film, which he also starred in with wife Emily Blunt, blasted off from its SXSW world premiere in 2018, before opening to $50.2M stateside, and grossing $188M domestic, $341M WW off a $17M production cost.

Given the advance promotion of A Quiet Place Part II last year at the 2020 Super Bowl, it was always figured that this would be a movie that would be feasible for Paramount to put back on the theatrical release schedule and promote. The fact that there are a number of movies moving up, i.e. A Quiet Place Part II and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway underscores the confidence that studios have in moviegoing making its way back as New York City reopens this Friday and Los Angeles expected in the near future.

Paramount’s Mark Wahlberg movie Infinite, previously scheduled on Memorial Day weekend will now open on Sept. 24.