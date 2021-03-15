‘A Million Little Things’: Andrea Savage To Reprise Her Dr. Stacy Role On ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be meeting Dr. Stacy in an upcoming episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things.

I’m Sorry creator Andrea Savage, who did a voiceover as the character in an episode in 2018, is returning to reprise her role in a multi-episode arc, appearing on camera in one episode.

Savage’s Dr. Stacy is a no-nonsense radio personality therapist who will tell you exactly how you should live your life in five-minute doses.

Written by DJ Nash, the ensemble drama series revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances.



A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodrigues as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. A Million Little Things is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

Savage is probably best known for the creating, writing, directing, starring in and producing I’m Sorry, which aired for two seasons on truTV. She previously appeared as President Montez on Veep, Helen Basch on Showtime’s Episodes, and Rhonda on Curb Your Enthiusiasm, among other credits. She is currently attached to direct the feature film Georgia Mertching is Dead, with Star Thrower Entertainment and Leslye Headland. She’s repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.