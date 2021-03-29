Skip to main content
Joe Biden Warns Of Rising Covid Cases, Says 90% Of U.S. Adults Will Be Eligible To Get Vaccine Within Three Weeks

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Helmer Adam Wingard To Direct 'Thundercats' Movie For Warner Bros: Q&A
‘A House On The Bayou’: Lia McHugh Joins Blumhouse/Epix TV Horror Movie

Courtesy of Imprint PR

EXCLUSIVE: Lia McHugh is set as a lead in A House on the Bayou, the first of eight standalone horror and genre films under a deal between Epix and Blumhouse Television. Production is scheduled to begin late spring for a December 2021 premiere.

Written and directed by Alex McAulay (Don’t Tell a Soul), the film follows a troubled couple and their teenage daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their façade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

McHugh will play Anna, the 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and John, who becomes increasingly unnerved by the tension she feels rising within her family. Though not exactly thrilled about spending a week with her parents in a remote bayou house, Anna becomes dangerously intrigued by the attention of a handsome, and older, local boy.

McHugh was recently seen in the STX film Songbird and will next be seen in the Disney/Marvel film Eternals. She is repped by Paradigm, Leslie Allan-Rice Management and attorney Stewart Brookman.

