‘61st Street’: Jerod Haynes Joins AMC Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: The Village alum Jerod Haynes is set for a key recurring role opposite Courtney B. Vance in AMC’s courtroom drama series 61st Street, from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, Michael B. Jordan and AMC Studios.

61st Street follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

Haynes will play Big Phil, a kind, hardworking and loving man who walks into Norma’s life just when she needs him most. She has to wonder whether maybe he’s too good to be true – and maybe she’s right.

Cast also includes series regulars Holt McCallany, Aunjanue Ellis, Killian Scott, Andrene Ward-Hammond.

61st Street is executive produced by Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society and J. David Shanks. Moffat serves as executive producer and showrunner. AMC Studios Content Distribution will manage worldwide sales.

Best known for his role as Tommy in Sundance hit Southside With You, Haynes was most recently a series regular on NBC’s The Village and recurred on the second season of History’s Project Blue Book. He also recently starred in Netflix and Blumhouse Productions’ Benji. He’ll next be seen recurring in the fourth season of NBC’s Good Girls. Haynes is repped by Marsh Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Felker Toczek Gellman & Suddleson.

