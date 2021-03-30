‘4400’: Joseph David-Jones & Khailah Johnson Join The CW Series Reboot

The CW’s remiagening of the 2004 USA Network sci-fi drama series The 4400 has brought in its first cast members. Arrow alum Joseph David-Jones and newcomer Khailah Johnson have joined the project, which has a straight-to-series order and has shortened its title to 4400. (The CW also abbreviated the title to its Powerpuff Girls reboot to Powerpuff.)

In the new version, 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people — two of them played by David-Jones and Johnson — who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

David-Jones will play Rev Johnson who was raised in a powerful and affluent church family and disappeared in the 1990s. While he is a man of true faith and compassion, he is accustomed to the power and clout afforded his position. He will emerge as a natural leader among the 4400.

Johnson plays Ladonna, a high maintenance Miami party girl who disappeared on her 21st birthday. While she at first comes across as spoiled and vapid, she will end up tapping into her own potential in ways she never expected.

4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson and Anna Fricke, who successfully rebooted Walker, Texas Ranger for the CW.

Jackson wrote the pilot episode, which will be directed/co-executive produced by Erica Watson. Executive producing the series are Jackson, Fricke and Laura Terry. CBS Studios, which was behind the original series, is the studio.

David-Jones played Connor Hawke/Green Arrow on the CW’s Arrow and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow. His first major TV role as a recurring part on Nashville. His feature credits include Detroit. He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and UTA.

Johnson is currently a senior at Carnegie Mellon University. She made her professional debut last summer in the Muny’s production of Footloose. Johnson is repped by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment.