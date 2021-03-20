20th Century Studios Names Ravi Mehta As Head of Physical Production, Post-Production, VFX

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. studio veteran Ravi Mehta has been named Head of Physical Production, Post-Production, VFX at 20th Century Studios. Mehta will oversee all aspects of physical production for the Disney-owned 20th Century studios film division.

Mehta spent 24 years at Warner Bros. where he became Executive Vice President of Physical Production for the studio in the spring of 2015. He served as the executive on a slate of movies including American Sniper and The Accountant. With the announcement of the Warner Max film label, Mehta’s went on to oversee all features for the new streaming platform, including Stephen Soderbergh’s forthcoming No Sudden Move.

Prior to the aforementioned positions, Mehta oversaw physical production for Warner Independent Productions. Projects included Everything is Illuminated, Infamous, and The Astronaut Farmer.” In 2002, he was upped to Production Executive, being assigned the more budget-challenging of films such as North Country and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

In 2007, Mehta was given an opportunity to produce WB films for the studio. including the Bradley Cooper-directed A Star is Born as well as The Lucky One, Grudge Match, Get Hard, Chips, and The Way Back. He most recently served as the Executive Producer on the critically acclaimed, and Oscar-nominated Judas And The Black Messiah directed by Shaka King and starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback.