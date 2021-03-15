You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Watch Tonight’s Grammy Performances: Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Nominations Announced - The Full List
Read the full story

Oscar Nominations: ‘Mank’ Tops List With 10 Including Best Picture; Six Other Films With Six – The Complete List

By Mike Fleming Jr, Patrick Hipes

Oscars 2021
AMPAS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its nominations Monday morning for the 93rd Oscars, through Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. AMPAS’s David Rubin started the pandemic-delayed Oscars by validating Deadline’s scoop that most of the event will be held in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, with some of the event being held in the Dolby Theatre, its usual locale.

The nominations for the Oscars, which will hold its ceremony April 25 live on ABC, had its share of surprises, and the most noticeable thing is the diversity that is reflected in the Academy’s efforts over several years to broaden the perspective of its voting members. Coming off the recent scandalous showing by the scandal-mocked HFPA for not even having a single voting Black member, it seems a step in the right direction.

As a result, this marked the first year that two women were nominated for Best Director – Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell – alongside Another Round’s Thomas Vinterberg, Mank’s David Fincher and Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung.

Zhao, who becomes the first woman of color to score a Director nom, also scored in the Adapted Screenplay and Editing categories, giving her a chance to win four total Oscars.

In Best Picture, Oscar chose eight aspirants: Sony Classics’ The Father, Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah, Netflix’s Mank which led all nominees today with 10, A24’s Minari, Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, Amazon’s Sound of Metal and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The nominations reflected a year when theaters were mostly closed down by the pandemic and films viewed at home on streaming services, but they also reflect a trend that might well continue: an emphasis on diversity, and almost no chance that filmmakers, actors, writers and others of color will be ignored by a crusty, ancient voting body that once controlled who got recognized.

Check out the list of nominees below and stay with Deadline all day for analysis and reactions.

Best Picture

The Father
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas and the Black Messiah
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Mank
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Minari
Christina Oh, Producer

Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Promising Young Woman
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Sound of Metal
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins
The Father

Gary Oldman
Mank

Steven Yeun
Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand
Nomadland

Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr
One Night in Miami

Paul Raci
Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield
Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman
The Father

Amanda Seyfried
Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn
Minari

Directing

Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg

Mank
David Fincher

Minari
Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin

Costume Design

Emma
Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ann Roth

Mank
Trish Summerville

Mulan
Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods
Terence Blanchard

Mank
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari
Emile Mosseri

News of the World
James Newton Howard

Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Documentary Feature

Collective
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split
Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over the Moon
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci
Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera
Erick Oh

Yes-People
Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present
Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

International Feature Film

Another Round
Denmark

Better Days
Hong Kong

Collective
Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt

Mank
Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World
Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland
Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Phedon Papamichael

Film Editing

The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Sound

Greyhound
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

NOMINATIONS BY FILM
Two or more noms; does not include shorts categories

Mank” (Netflix) – 10
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – 6
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros) – 6
Minari (A24) – 6
Nomadland (Searchlight) – 6
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – 6
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – 6
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – 5
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – 5
News of the World (Universal) – 4
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 3
Soul (Disney) – 3
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – 2
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) – 2
Collective (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) – 2
Emma (Focus Features) – 2
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) – 2
Mulan (Disney) – 2
Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – 2
Tenet (Warner Bros) – 2

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad