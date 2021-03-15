Oscar Nominations: ‘Mank’ Tops List With 10 Including Best Picture; Six Other Films With Six – The Complete List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its nominations Monday morning for the 93rd Oscars, through Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. AMPAS’s David Rubin started the pandemic-delayed Oscars by validating Deadline’s scoop that most of the event will be held in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, with some of the event being held in the Dolby Theatre, its usual locale.
The nominations for the Oscars, which will hold its ceremony April 25 live on ABC, had its share of surprises, and the most noticeable thing is the diversity that is reflected in the Academy’s efforts over several years to broaden the perspective of its voting members. Coming off the recent scandalous showing by the scandal-mocked HFPA for not even having a single voting Black member, it seems a step in the right direction.
As a result, this marked the first year that two women were nominated for Best Director – Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell – alongside Another Round’s Thomas Vinterberg, Mank’s David Fincher and Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung.
Zhao, who becomes the first woman of color to score a Director nom, also scored in the Adapted Screenplay and Editing categories, giving her a chance to win four total Oscars.
In Best Picture, Oscar chose eight aspirants: Sony Classics’ The Father, Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah, Netflix’s Mank which led all nominees today with 10, A24’s Minari, Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, Amazon’s Sound of Metal and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.
The nominations reflected a year when theaters were mostly closed down by the pandemic and films viewed at home on streaming services, but they also reflect a trend that might well continue: an emphasis on diversity, and almost no chance that filmmakers, actors, writers and others of color will be ignored by a crusty, ancient voting body that once controlled who got recognized.
Best Picture
The Father
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas and the Black Messiah
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Mank
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Minari
Christina Oh, Producer
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Promising Young Woman
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Sound of Metal
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins
The Father
Gary Oldman
Mank
Steven Yeun
Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr
One Night in Miami
Paul Raci
Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield
Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman
The Father
Amanda Seyfried
Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn
Minari
Directing
Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg
Mank
David Fincher
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tiger
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Costume Design
Emma
Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Mank
Trish Summerville
Mulan
Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Terence Blanchard
Mank
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari
Emile Mosseri
News of the World
James Newton Howard
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Documentary Feature
Collective
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Time
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split
Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over the Moon
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci
Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Opera
Erick Oh
Yes-People
Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present
Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
International Feature Film
Another Round
Denmark
Better Days
Hong Kong
Collective
Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World
Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland
Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Phedon Papamichael
Film Editing
The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mank
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Sound
Greyhound
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
NOMINATIONS BY FILM
Two or more noms; does not include shorts categories
Mank” (Netflix) – 10
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – 6
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros) – 6
Minari (A24) – 6
Nomadland (Searchlight) – 6
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – 6
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – 6
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – 5
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – 5
News of the World (Universal) – 4
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 3
Soul (Disney) – 3
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – 2
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) – 2
Collective (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) – 2
Emma (Focus Features) – 2
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) – 2
Mulan (Disney) – 2
Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – 2
Tenet (Warner Bros) – 2
