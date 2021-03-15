Oscar Nominations: ‘Mank’ Tops List With 10 Including Best Picture; Six Other Films With Six – The Complete List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its nominations Monday morning for the 93rd Oscars, through Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. AMPAS’s David Rubin started the pandemic-delayed Oscars by validating Deadline’s scoop that most of the event will be held in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, with some of the event being held in the Dolby Theatre, its usual locale.

The nominations for the Oscars, which will hold its ceremony April 25 live on ABC, had its share of surprises, and the most noticeable thing is the diversity that is reflected in the Academy’s efforts over several years to broaden the perspective of its voting members. Coming off the recent scandalous showing by the scandal-mocked HFPA for not even having a single voting Black member, it seems a step in the right direction.

As a result, this marked the first year that two women were nominated for Best Director – Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell – alongside Another Round’s Thomas Vinterberg, Mank’s David Fincher and Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung.

Zhao, who becomes the first woman of color to score a Director nom, also scored in the Adapted Screenplay and Editing categories, giving her a chance to win four total Oscars.

In Best Picture, Oscar chose eight aspirants: Sony Classics’ The Father, Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah, Netflix’s Mank which led all nominees today with 10, A24’s Minari, Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, Amazon’s Sound of Metal and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The nominations reflected a year when theaters were mostly closed down by the pandemic and films viewed at home on streaming services, but they also reflect a trend that might well continue: an emphasis on diversity, and almost no chance that filmmakers, actors, writers and others of color will be ignored by a crusty, ancient voting body that once controlled who got recognized.

Check out the list of nominees below and stay with Deadline all day for analysis and reactions.

Best Picture

The Father

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas and the Black Messiah

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Mank

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Minari

Christina Oh, Producer

Nomadland

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Promising Young Woman

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Sound of Metal

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed

Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

Gary Oldman

Mank

Steven Yeun

Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby

Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Carey Mulligan

Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr

One Night in Miami

Paul Raci

Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield

Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman

The Father

Amanda Seyfried

Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn

Minari

Directing

Another Round

Thomas Vinterberg

Mank

David Fincher

Minari

Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Costume Design

Emma

Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Mank

Trish Summerville

Mulan

Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Massimo Cantini Parrini

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Terence Blanchard

Mank

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari

Emile Mosseri

News of the World

James Newton Howard

Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Documentary Feature

Collective

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha

Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over the Moon

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Soul

Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci

Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You

Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera

Erick Oh

Yes-People

Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present

Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

International Feature Film

Another Round

Denmark

Better Days

Hong Kong

Collective

Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sean Bobbitt

Mank

Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World

Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland

Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Phedon Papamichael

Film Editing

The Father

Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Father

Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World

Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Sound

Greyhound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

Two or more noms; does not include shorts categories

Mank” (Netflix) – 10

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – 6

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros) – 6

Minari (A24) – 6

Nomadland (Searchlight) – 6

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – 6

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – 5

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – 5

News of the World (Universal) – 4

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 3

Soul (Disney) – 3

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) – 2

Collective (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) – 2

Emma (Focus Features) – 2

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) – 2

Mulan (Disney) – 2

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – 2

Tenet (Warner Bros) – 2