Grammys Winners List: Beyonce, Kanye West Among Early Winners (Updating)

It’s Music’s Biggest Night for the World’s Cruelest Year. The Recording Academy is handing out its 63rd annual Grammy Awards tonight in a virtual ceremony starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. CBS and Paramount+ are airing the show live coast-to-coast, and Deadline will update the winners list as the televised categories are announced.

The Daily Show Emmy winner Trevor Noah is hosting the trophy bash, which is being held at Staples Center in Los Angeles and is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Grammys are being handed out in 83 categories spanning 30 fields of music released between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020.

Beyoncé comes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, looking to pad her career total of two dozen wins. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift are next with six apiece and are among tonight’s performers.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr said. “I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd Grammys will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

Ahead of the primetime broadcast ceremony, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will kick off at noon PT3/ ET and will be streamed live internationally at Grammy.com.

Keep updating for winners throughout the day below:

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Snarky Puppy

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BUBBA

Kaytranada

Best Dance Recording

10%

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

Here are the key categories coming up during tonight’s primetime telecast:

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice as Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top