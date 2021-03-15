‘1,000-lb Sisters’ Renewed For Season 3 By TLC

EXCLUSIVE: Amid strong ratings for season 2, TLC has picked up a third season of its popular reality series 1,000-lb Sisters.

The renewal announcement comes a week after the series wrapped its second season, finishing No. 1 in its time period among women 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34.

The show follows Tammy and Amy, two sisters from Kentucky who have built an online presence sharing their lives, weight struggles and hilarious personalities. Season two was up double-digits vs. its freshman season among P/W25-54 ratings and P2+, according to Nielsen and the network. The series finished No. 1 in its time period among Women 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34, averaging a 1.28 rating with W25-54 and 1.5 million P2+ viewers. The show also performed well on social media, averaging 15 million interactions each week, according to TLC and Nielsen. A TikTok clip featuring the sisters saw over 65M views.

Season 2 followed Amy and her husband whose dreams came true when they found out they were pregnant, just a couple of months after Amy underwent successful weight loss surgery in season 1. Their baby was born at the end of the season. Season 2 also followed Tammy as she continued to work through her weight loss journey with the support her brother Chris.

1,000-lb Sisters is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.

“Tammy and Amy Slaton have captivated us with their fun-loving personalities, heartfelt challenges and uplifting victories,” said Alon Orstein, SVP, Production and Development, TLC. “We admire their genuine, evolving journeys and we are rooting for them as they pursue paths toward healthier lifestyles.”