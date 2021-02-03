‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Lead Jane Levy On Nabbing First Golden Globe Nomination, Show’s Responsibility Amid Pandmeic

Jane Levy received her first Golden Globe Nomination for her performance on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, marking the sole nomination for NBC and other major networks combined. Upon receiving the news on Wednesday morning, Levy told Deadline that the nomination validates the show’s impact on viewers.

“We have really poured our hearts into this project and it seems that it’s resonating and damn, that’s cool,” Levy said.

Levy is up for the annual ceremony’s best actress in a TV musical or comedy series and will race for the prize against Lily Collins, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning and Catherine O’Hara. The actress, who sings and dances in the NBC comedy from Austin Winsberg, said she feels that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted how viewers resonate with the series, but her sense of responsibility uplift and relate to her audience. With stressors of the coronavirus pandemic and economic instability, Levy said she wants to work harder in showing “Zoey’s heart and her grief and her joy.”

“I think that through the joy and through the singing and dancing, we open windows into the harder parts of life and we gently walk into those areas with our hearts open,” she said. “Our show is about what brings us together and how we can lean forward with our hearts and listen to one another.”

While Levy didn’t share too many details about what’s yet to come in new episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2, she said that she’s currently filming a musical number set in a dinosaur museum. She added that while she’s not the one performing the number, “someone very cute” will show off their singing chops in the future episode.