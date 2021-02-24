‘Zenimation’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+; ‘Monsters At Work’ Gets Premiere Date; First-Look Images

Disney+ has ordered a second season of its animated short-form series and soundscape experience Zenimation. The streaming service also dropped some adorable first-look images of Baby Moana and Bambi. You can see below. Disney+ also set a July premiere for the series debut of Monsters At Work. The news was revealed during Disney+’s presentation Wednesday at the virtual TCA press tour.

Season 2 of Zenimation is slated to premiere Friday, June 11. The new season will feature moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films, including scenes from Disney’s first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to the Studios’ latest, anticipated animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, set for release Friday, March 5. Zenimation creates a soundscape experience that pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation films. Created and edited by David Bess, Zenimation is executive produced by Amy Astley and produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney

Disney

Additionally, Disney+ set July 2 for the series premiere of Monsters At Work, its new series which picks up after the events of Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Monsters At Work follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon, along with Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski and John Goodman as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Starring alongside Feldman as part of the MIFT crew are: Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway.