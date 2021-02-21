Zack Snyder’s Netflix Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’ Sets Summer Release Date

Zack Snyder’s second feature this year after his recut of Justice League is the zombie Netflix title Army of the Dead, and it will drop on May 21.

Back in September, the streamer announced that it already greenlit a prequel and spin off anime series, The Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas; they are that excited about this upcoming movie.

Army of the Dead follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and the group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone to pull off a big heist. The pic has an all-star international cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

The prequel will be directed by and star Grimme Award winner Schweighöfer and will follow his Army of the Dead character “Ludwig Dieter.” Shay Hatten, one of the writers of the screenplay for Army of the Dead, will write the prequel as well as the anime series. The pic will be produced out of Germany by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Films.

Last summer’s big hit for Netflix was Skydance’s Charlize Theron movie The Old Guard was one of the streamer’s most watched, viewed by 72M households around the world.