‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Gets Probation In Domestic Violence Case

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor on Tim Allen’s Home Improvement, pleaded guilty to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon yesterday. He received a sentence of three years of probation, and must participate in a batterer intervention program.

Bryan pleaded guilty to menacing and assault in the fourth degree. The charges stem from an incident in Eugene, Oregon last October in which the 39-year-old actor assaulted his 27-year-old girlfriend. He was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail and initially charged with harassment, coercion, strangulation, interference with making a report and second counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree. Those charges were dismissed in return for his two-count guilty plea.

Bryan’s sentencing was first reported yesterday by KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon.

Though Bryan is best known for his 1991-99 Home Improvement role, his other TV credits include Veronica Mars, Burn Notice, Smallville and the rebooted Knight Rider, among others. He was an exec producer on the 2018 feature The Kindergarten Teacher starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.