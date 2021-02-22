Zachary Quinto, Ashley Benson & Michelle Buteau To Star In Comedy Crime Podcast For Audible & At Will Media

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto, Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson and The Circle host Michelle Buteau are to star in a scripted podcast series for Amazon’s Audible.

The trio will voice characters in Sorry Charlie Miller, a series that also features Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford and The Office’s Brian Baumgartner.

Sorry Charlie Miller follows the disappearance of a D-list reality TV star with a rabid fanbase, played by Benson, who has gone missing off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida.

On the case are Mark Green, voiced by Quinto, a desk bound police department employee with an encyclopaedic knowledge of celebrity gossip, and Tiana Jones, voiced by Buteau, his no-nonsense colleague. After Mark and Tiana pose as detectives to find Charlie, the case gains national media attention, and the two quickly find themselves in a firestorm of basic bitches, gun toting bookies, and cut-throat momagers.

The series, which launches Thursday February 25, was written by Tanner Cohen and David Ludwig.

It is produced by At Will Media, the company behind podcasts such as For All Mankind: The Official Podcast and Paul Feig partnership The Case of Adirondack Rose.

Listen to the trailer here.

“Working on a scripted podcast was a new experience for me, one which I absolutely loved. Mark was such a fun character for me to explore and to embody. I was also able to work with some close friends of mine, which was an added bonus. I am truly looking forward to having listeners experience this hilarious underdog story,” said Quinto.

Benson added, “I feel very lucky to have been given this opportunity to work with Audible alongside an incredible cast and the creative minds of Sorry Charlie Miller. I have never done anything like this before and it was great to work on something fun yet challenging during quarantine. I loved playing Charlie and cannot wait for everyone to go on this wild ride with us.”

Co-creator Cohen said making the show was a “dreamy” experience. “Covid tried to stop us but we said no, we’ll record everyone at home and make it happen. Our cast was so game and so brilliant. I hope people can hear how much fun we had. There’s so much freedom when you make an all-audio show, so we definitely tested the boundaries of what we could get away with in terms of the world’s we were able to design and the characters we could create and follow,” he added.

Will Media’s CEO Will Malnati said Cohen was a “natural fit” to create a podcast. “His writing is quick, witty, and rooted in dynamic characters who you can relate to and laugh with. Sorry Charlie Miller is unlike any other narrative comedy in the podcast space and our superstar cast really brought it to life, during a pandemic, in ways that I couldn’t have imagined possible.”