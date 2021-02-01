YouTube Hires Sony’s Craig Hunter As Global Head of Preschool Content

Craig Hunter, who is Director of Kids Networks at Sony Pictures Television, is joining YouTube Originals as its Global Head of Preschool Content.

Hunter will relocate from London to Los Angeles this summer to take up the newly created role and will report to Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals.

He will oversee all preschool content that falls under the kids and families vertical. This will cover scripted and unscripted programming.

Hunter has been responsible for Sony Pictures Television’s kids’ linear and VOD brands, content acquisitions, commissioning, programming and strategy across the UK. During his nine years there he was responsible for the Pop brand. He previously worked at BBC Studios, Nickelodeon and Disney.

Zylstra said, “Craig is a highly seasoned international content specialist in the kids and family space. His experience and creative background will help lead us in our commitment to invest in the future of quality kids, family and educational programming — as part of the $100M commitment to original content that we announced.”