‘Younger’ To End With Seventh Season, Will Premiere On Paramount+

Younger is officially coming to an end with its seventh and final season.

The final run of Sutton Foster- and Hillary Duff-fronted comedy drama, which was renewed for its seventh season by ViacomCBS’ TV Land in July 2019, will premiere on Paramount+ rather than the cable network.

The Darren Star-created series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, will end with 12 episodes, premiering on the streaming service before airing on TV Land later this year. The first six seasons of the show will be available to stream on the ViacomCBS service.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

The series is executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of Jax Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

It comes after news emerged last year that a spinoff starring Duff is in the works and Star signed an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

“With Younger, Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group.