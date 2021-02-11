You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Berlin Competition Lineup: Bruhl, Sciamma, Jude, Beauvois, Sang-soo & More
XYZ Boards World Sales On Sci-Fi ‘Night Raiders’, Berlin Fest Entry Exec-Produced By Taika Waititi — EFM

Night Raiders
Night Raiders XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has boarded world sales, excluding Canada and Australia/NZ, on Berlin Panorama entry Night Raiders, the apocalyptic sci-fi exec-produced by Taika Waititi.

Set in the year 2043 when a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in North America and children are property of the state, the female-driven dystopian story follows a woman who joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a ‘children’s academy’ and get her daughter back.

The Canada-New Zealand co-production from writer-director Danis Goulet stars Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open) with Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction), Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Alex Tarrant, Violet Nelson and Gail Maurice.

XYZ Films, which was previously aboard for U.S. rights only has upped its involvement to world rights ahead of the virtual EFM.

Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi is exec-producing along with Noah Segal, Adrian Love, Tim White, Lisa Meeches and Kyle Irving. Paul Barkin, Tara Woodbury, Georgina Condor, Chelsea Winstanley (JoJo Rabbit) and Ainsley Gardiner (The Breaker Uppers) are producing.

XYZ’s slate includes Netflix pic The Trip starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, and Cus And Mike set to star Anthony Hopkins.

