‘Wynonna Earp’ To End With Season 4 On Syfy

Sad news for Earpers. The cult favorite, supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp is coming to an end. Syfy just announced that the hugely popular series based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith will conclude its run at the end of the current fourth season.

The remaining six episodes are set to return Friday, March 5 at 10 pm ET/PT, culminating with the series finale on Friday, April 9 at 10 pm ET/PT.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” said Emily Andras, television creator, executive producer and showrunner. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on Syfy, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

The female-driven genre series highlights one of TV’s most badass, unapologetic heroines, and the series has established itself as one that celebrates feminism and female empowerment.

“Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for Syfy that show has been Wynonna Earp,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

The series ranks as top 10 social of all scripted series in 2020 and top 10 social of all ad supported cable series as reported by Nielsen Social. The season 4 July 26 premiere ranked as the #1 most social program across all television (excluding sports) and #2 trend on Twitter in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

“We are so proud of Wynonna Earp and everyone involved with the show,” said Ezra Rosensaft, CEO, IDW. “We are grateful to Syfy for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily’s incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor.”

The show follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter, played by Melanie Scrofano, as she battles demons and other supernatural beings and uses her unique abilities and a dysfunctional posse of allies to bring the paranormal to justice.

The four-time GLAAD-nominated drama series brings smart, diverse, and LGBTQ-friendly storytelling to the Wild West. It has been widely praised for its unique supernatural western setting, witty dialogue and fierce performances, blending comedy, drama, western and horror, as well as consistently delivering great character development and touching upon many relatable topics, including family, friendship, identity, sexuality, resistance and redefining what a hero looks like.

The news follows the announcement that the upcoming fifth season of another long-running Syfy drama, Van Helsing, also will be its last. The cable network’s primetime original slate has been going through an overhaul with a wave of new series, including Resident Alien, which just launched, and the upcoming Chucky, Day of the Dead and The Surrealtor.

Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary by Seven24 Films and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment and Cineflix Rights. Andras developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Rick Jacobs, Todd Berger, Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock also serve as executive producers.