‘Wu Assassins’ Standalone Movie Set At Netflix

A Wu Assassins standalone movie is heading to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered Fistful of Vengeance, a 90-minute film which will star original Wu Assassins cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto, along with new cast Pearl Thusi (Quantico), Rhatha Phongam (Only God Forgives), Francesca Torney and Jason Tobin (Warrior).

Written by Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou and Yalun Tu and directed by Roel Reiné, Fistful of Vengeance will see the Wu Assassin team reunite in Bangkok to avenge the death of one of their own, only to find that their new enemy is an ancient threat armed with otherworldly powers.

Uwais will reprise his role as Kai Jin, along with Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Kao as Tommy Wah and Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

Thusi will portray Adaku, Corney will play Preeya, Tobin is William Pan and Phongam is Ku An Qi.

Thge film is set to shoot in Thailand with production services provided by Living Films.

A date for the film has not been set.