‘Wonder Girl’ TV Series Not Going Forward At The CW

Wonder Girl will not fly at the CW.

The CW is not moving forward with the project, which came from Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

Rodriguez revealed the news on social media (below).

The drama, based on DC characters created by Joëlle Jones, centered on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.

It comes after the youth-skewing network handed pilot orders to another DC project, Ava DuVernay’s Naomi, as well as a live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls from Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions and aa millennial nun dramedy exec produced by Jennie Snyder Urman.

Wonder Girl would have marked the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.