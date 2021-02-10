WME Signs ‘The Blazing World’ Filmmaker Carlson Young

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director-actress Carlson Young, who is fresh off of the Sundance premiere of her feature directorial debut, The Blazing World.

Based on Young’s 2018 Sundance short of the same name, the film follows a self-destructive young woman who decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive.

Young stars alongside Dermot Mulroney, Udo Kier, and Vinessa Shaw. The project is the first in the filmmaker’s Saturn Returns trilogy, a series of three thematically and visually connected films that explore the relationship between female identity and trauma recovery.

On the TV side, Young most recently appeared in the new Netflix hit series, Emily In Paris. She had a starring role in Disney Channel’s As The Bell Rings and Scream: The TV Series on MTV and recurred on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele.

Young continues to be repped by Luber Roklin.