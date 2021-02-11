WME Signs ‘Mississippi Damned’ Helmer Tiny Mabry

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director Tiny Mabry, who is best known for helming the 2009 critically acclaimed film Mississippi Damned starring Tessa Thompson.

Mabry is currently attached to co-write and direct Edward Kelsey Moore’s New York Times bestseller The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat at Searchlight. She’s a DGA and NAACP award winner for her American Girl special, Melody 1963: Love Has to Win on Amazon.

In television, Mabry served as a writer, producer, and director on OWN’s hit series Queen Sugar. She’s also directed episodes for shows like Insecure, Grand Army, 9-1-1, Dear White People, and Pose.

Most recently, Mabry teamed joined Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust), and Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) as a director on the limited ABC series, Women Of The Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan.

Mabry continues to be repped by M88 and attorney Tara Kole.