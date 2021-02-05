WME Drops Morgan Wallen After Racial Slur Incident

Consequences for Morgan Wallen continue to roll in as WME confirmed that it had dropped the country singer after a video of him saying the N-word made the rounds on the internet.

The agency’s retaliation adds to the growing list of actions previously taken by Viacom’s CMT and the singer’s former label Big Loud Records. On Tuesday TMZ posted a video fo the singer using the racial slur after an evening out with his friends.

In light of the singer’s controversial moment, Big Loud Records suspended his contract and CMT removed the singer from all its platforms. Following suit, the Academy of Country Music Awards revoked the singer’s eligibility for the current awards cycle.

Though Wallen may be currently catching heat using the racial slur, it’s the not the first time the singer went viral for controversial actions.

Back in October, a viral video that surfaced on Twitter and TikTok saw the singer attending a party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like many of the party-goers, Wallen was not wearing a face mask and even shared a kiss with a mask-less woman. As a result of viral video, SNL pulled Wallen from what was supposed to be his debut on the Studio 8H stage, swapping him out for Jack White.

However, even after his Instagram apology and the postponement of his SNL gig, Wallen received a second chance to appear on the long-running NBC sketch show. In addition to performing two musical numbers, Wallen appeared alongside host Jason Bateman for a skit that mocked the singer’s coronavirus partying.